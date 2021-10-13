Skiatook has 91 active cases, Sperry has 21

The summer Delta surge is slowing in Oklahoma.However, experts warn that this winter, as we return to indoor weather, combined with flu season, could see a lot of people sick again. Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available.
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Oklahoma has topped 625,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 39 in Skiatook and the city has 91 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 12 cases in the past week and has 21 active cases. There are 11,905 active cases in the state as of October 13, 2021.
The latest surge in cases has showed signs of slowing in Oklahoma. The Delta variant accounts for almost 100 percent of cases in Oklahoma.
There are 44,562,257 cases reported in the United States and 716,471 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,494 up from 2,455 a week ago. 2,403 have recovered. Two new deaths were reported in the last week for a total of 31.
Sperry added 12 new cases and has 898 cases up from 886 last week. 877 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 255 active cases, Collinsville has 110. The city of Tulsa has 2,152 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 627,699 cases have been reported. There have been 9,402 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 8,643 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 10,795.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,282,557 doses of the vaccine.
The FDA authorized, and the CDC has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered as boosters at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series.
The CDC recommends in the following should receive a booster shot:
Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities;
Individuals 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;
Additionally, the CDC recommends the following may receive a booster shot:
Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.
Individuals 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
At this time, Moderna and J&J are not eligible for booster administration.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
