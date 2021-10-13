Skiatook has 91 active cases, Sperry has 21

The summer Delta surge is slowing in Oklahoma.However, experts warn that this winter, as we return to indoor weather, combined with flu season, could see a lot of people sick again. Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available.

New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Oklahoma has topped 625,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.