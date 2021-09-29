Skiatook has 89 active cases, Sperry has 34

The FDA authorized, and the CDC has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered as boosters at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series.
The CDC recommends in the following should receive a booster shot:
- Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities;
- Individuals 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;
Additionally, the CDC recommends the following may receive a booster shot:
- Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.
- Individuals 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
At this time, Moderna and J&J are not eligible for booster administration.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,120,769 doses of the vaccine. Vaccine shots will be available at the Tulsa State Fair. No appointment is needed.
Oklahoma has topped 600,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook and the city has 89 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 21 cases in the past week and has 34 active cases. There are 16,310 active cases in the state as of September 29, 2021.
The latest surge in cases has showed signs of slowing in Oklahoma. The Delta variant accounts for almost 100 percent of cases in Oklahoma.
There are 43,227,604 cases reported in the United States and 692,969 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,423 up from 2,391 a week ago. 2,343 have recovered. Two new deaths were reported in the last week for a total of 27.
Sperry added 21 new cases and has 870 cases up from 849 last week. 836 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 319 active cases, Collinsville has 159. The city of Tulsa has 2,590 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 609,737 cases have been reported. There have been 8,949 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 11,665 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 10,208.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
