Skiatook has 89 active cases, Sperry has 34

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook and the city has 89 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 21 cases in the past week and has 34 active cases. There are 16,310 active cases in the state as of September 29, 2021.

The latest surge in cases has showed signs of slowing in Oklahoma. The Delta variant accounts for almost 100 percent of cases in Oklahoma.

There are 43,227,604 cases reported in the United States and 692,969 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,423 up from 2,391 a week ago. 2,343 have recovered. Two new deaths were reported in the last week for a total of 27.

Sperry added 21 new cases and has 870 cases up from 849 last week. 836 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.

Owasso has 319 active cases, Collinsville has 159. The city of Tulsa has 2,590 active cases.