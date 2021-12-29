Skiatook has 81 active cases, Sperry has 29

Oklahoma was number one in the nation for deaths per capita from COVID-19 in 2021 with 248 deaths per 100,000 or one of every 403 residents according to Johns Hopkins University. The national average was 137 death per 100,000. Oklahoma ranks 37th in vaccinations.

In a recent interview with Candace Owens on The Daily Wire, Donald Trump stated, "The vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine."

There are currently 15,459 active cases and 12,374 deaths in the state as of December 22, 2021. There have been 700,033 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New 7 days new case average is 1,462.

The Omicron variant makes up the majority of cases and is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.

Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19. There are 81 active cases in the city, down from 95 last week and 2,755 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,872 total cases.