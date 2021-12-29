Skiatook has 81 active cases, Sperry has 29

Oklahoma was number one in the nation for deaths per capita from COVID-19 in 2021 with 248 deaths per 100,000 or one of every 403 residents according to Johns Hopkins University. The national average was 137 death per 100,000. Oklahoma ranks 37th in vaccinations.
In a recent interview with Candace Owens on The Daily Wire, Donald Trump stated, "The vaccine worked. But some people aren't taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine."
There are currently 15,459 active cases and 12,374 deaths in the state as of December 22, 2021. There have been 700,033 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New 7 days new case average is 1,462.
The Omicron variant makes up the majority of cases and is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.
Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19. There are 81 active cases in the city, down from 95 last week and 2,755 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,872 total cases.
Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 29 active cases, up from 19 last week. There have been 981 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,017 total cases.
Owasso has 192 active cases, Collinsville has 67. The city of Tulsa has 1,342 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 16 and up.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
- Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
- Get very sick from COVID-19
- Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
- Spread COVID-19 to others
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Scientists don't know what levels of antibodies equate to real protection, Dr. Dale Bratzler said, adding that "(it) doesn't mean that you can eliminate the virus or keep the virus from replicating."
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Tuesday ruled against the state in its lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for members of the Oklahoma National Guard in a dispute that is the first critical test of the military’s authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot.
