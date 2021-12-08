Skiatook has 75 active cases, Sperry has 17

There are currently 10,792 active cases and 12,028 deaths in the state as of December 7, 2021. There have been 675,733 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New daily cases average 1,258

Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19, adding two additional deaths in the last week. There are 75 active cases in the city, up from 55 last week and 2,629 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,740 total cases.

Skiatook Public School has reported 11 positive student cases with 3 at the high school, 1 at SIE, 2 at Skiatook Elementary, and 5 at Marrs. The district also reported 1 faculty positive case at NMS. Case totals were released on December 3, 2021.

Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 17 active cases, up from 15 last week. There have been 956 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 980 total cases.

Owasso has 174 active cases, Collinsville has 78. The city of Tulsa has 1,109 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.