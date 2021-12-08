Skiatook has 75 active cases, Sperry has 17

There are currently 10,792 active cases and 12,028 deaths in the state as of December 7, 2021. There have been 675,733 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New daily cases average 1,258
Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19, adding two additional deaths in the last week. There are 75 active cases in the city, up from 55 last week and 2,629 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,740 total cases.
Skiatook Public School has reported 11 positive student cases with 3 at the high school, 1 at SIE, 2 at Skiatook Elementary, and 5 at Marrs. The district also reported 1 faculty positive case at NMS. Case totals were released on December 3, 2021.
Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 17 active cases, up from 15 last week. There have been 956 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 980 total cases.
Owasso has 174 active cases, Collinsville has 78. The city of Tulsa has 1,109 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
Get very sick from COVID-19
Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
Spread COVID-19 to others
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Booster shots are recommended for anyone 65 and older and for anyone who lives or works in a higher risk environment.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
