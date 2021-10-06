Skiatook has 73 active cases, Sperry has 28

The FDA authorized, and the CDC has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered as boosters at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series.
The CDC recommends in the following should receive a booster shot:
Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities;
Individuals 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;
Additionally, the CDC recommends the following may receive a booster shot:
Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.
Individuals 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
At this time, Moderna and J&J are not eligible for booster administration.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,211,321 doses of the vaccine.
Oklahoma has topped 620,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook and the city has 73 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 16 cases in the past week and has 28 active cases. There are 16,310 active cases in the state as of September 29, 2021.
The latest surge in cases has showed signs of slowing in Oklahoma. The Delta variant accounts for almost 100 percent of cases in Oklahoma.
There are 43,948,011 cases reported in the United States and 705,194 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,455 up from 2,423 a week ago. 2,382 have recovered. Two new deaths were reported in the last week for a total of 29.
Sperry added 16 new cases and has 886 cases up from 870 last week. 858 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 248 active cases, Collinsville has 137. The city of Tulsa has 2,290 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 619,056 cases have been reported. There have been 9,213 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 9,319 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 10,533.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com