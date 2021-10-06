Skiatook has 73 active cases, Sperry has 28

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 32 in Skiatook and the city has 73 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 16 cases in the past week and has 28 active cases. There are 16,310 active cases in the state as of September 29, 2021.

The latest surge in cases has showed signs of slowing in Oklahoma. The Delta variant accounts for almost 100 percent of cases in Oklahoma.

There are 43,948,011 cases reported in the United States and 705,194 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,455 up from 2,423 a week ago. 2,382 have recovered. Two new deaths were reported in the last week for a total of 29.

Sperry added 16 new cases and has 886 cases up from 870 last week. 858 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.

Owasso has 248 active cases, Collinsville has 137. The city of Tulsa has 2,290 active cases.