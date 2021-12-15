Skiatook has 72 active cases, Sperry has 17

There are currently 13,587 active cases and 12,118 deaths in the state as of December 14, 2021. There have been 684,340 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New 7 days new case average is 1,230.

Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19. There are 72 active cases in the city, down from 75 last week and 2,672 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,780 total cases.

Skiatook Public School has reported 8 positive student cases with 2 at the high school, 3 at SIE, 1 at Skiatook Elementary, and 2 at Marrs. The district also reported 4 faculty positive cases, 2 at the high school and 2 at SIE. Case totals were released on December 10, 2021.

Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 17 active cases, the same as last week. There have been 964 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 988 total cases.

Owasso has 172 active cases, Collinsville has 75. The city of Tulsa has 1,212 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.