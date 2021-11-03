Skiatook has 69 active cases, Sperry has 20

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
- Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
- Get very sick from COVID-19
- Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
- Spread COVID-19 to others
Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions. Children who get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)—a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect children ages 5 years and older from getting COVID-19.
- Vaccinating children can help protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected.
- Vaccination can also help keep children from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19.
- Vaccinating children ages 5 years and older can help keep them in school and help them safely participate in sports, playdates, and other group activities.
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Booster shots are recommended for anyone 65 and older and for anyone who lives or works in a higher risk environment.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
There are 6,398 active cases and 10,879 deaths in the state as of November 3, 2021. The week over week rise in cases is 4,301. There are 46,169,012 cases reported in the United States and 748,518 deaths.
Skiatook added 29 new cases and currently has 69 active cases. The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,561 up from 2,532 a week ago. 2,492 have recovered. One additional death has been reported for a total of 32.
Sperry added 6 new cases and currently has 20 active cases. Sperry has 938 confirmed cases up from 932 last week. 918 have recovered. Deaths remains at 6.
Owasso has 233 active cases, Collinsville has 94. The city of Tulsa has 1,740 active cases.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
