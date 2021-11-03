Skiatook has 69 active cases, Sperry has 20

New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Booster shots are recommended for anyone 65 and older and for anyone who lives or works in a higher risk environment.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

There are 6,398 active cases and 10,879 deaths in the state as of November 3, 2021. The week over week rise in cases is 4,301. There are 46,169,012 cases reported in the United States and 748,518 deaths.

Skiatook added 29 new cases and currently has 69 active cases. The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,561 up from 2,532 a week ago. 2,492 have recovered. One additional death has been reported for a total of 32.