Skiatook has 67 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 20

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 27 in Skiatook with 67 active cases. Sperry added 9 new cases and has 20 active cases. Osage County added 80 cases in the past week. There are 16,477 active cases in the state as of February 19, 2021.
There are 27,896,040 cases reported in the United States and 493,098 deaths. Winter weather across the Midwest, resulting in more social distancing, has drastically decreased the transmission of COVID-19 in those areas.
This week, 62 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level, 14 are in the “yellow” risk level, and one is in the “green” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,649 as of February 19 up from 1,622 a week ago. 1,582 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 593 cases, up from 584 last week with 573 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 217 active cases, Collinsville has 93. The city of Tulsa has 1,865 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 80 new cases and now has 4,398 confirmed cases, up from 4,318 last week, 44 deaths and 4,200 have recovered. Tulsa County has 69,600 cases, up from 68,160 last week, 668 deaths and 66,575 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 417,345 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 410,818. There have been 4,132 deaths up from 3,959 last week, and 396,736 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 870 cases, lower than last week.
Oklahoma has administered 681,466 doses of the vaccine, 477,397 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com