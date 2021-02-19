Skiatook has 67 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 20

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 27 in Skiatook with 67 active cases. Sperry added 9 new cases and has 20 active cases. Osage County added 80 cases in the past week. There are 16,477 active cases in the state as of February 19, 2021.

There are 27,896,040 cases reported in the United States and 493,098 deaths. Winter weather across the Midwest, resulting in more social distancing, has drastically decreased the transmission of COVID-19 in those areas.

This week, 62 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level, 14 are in the “yellow” risk level, and one is in the “green” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.