Skiatook has 64 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry has 21

Sperry has 167 cases, up from 154 last week with 137 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 210 active cases. Collinsville has 99 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 89 new cases and now has 1,485 confirmed cases, up from 1,396 last week, an additional three deaths for a total of 16 deaths and 1,356 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 22,983, up from 22,312 last week, 225 deaths and 21,037 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 131,751 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 121,495 There have been 1,429 deaths up from 1,326 last week, and 113,227 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 1,025 people hospitalized up from 865 last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 9,607,336 and 234,927 deaths, up from 228,656 deaths last week.

This week, one county moved from "orange" to "yellow" and seven counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.