Skiatook has 64 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry has 21

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 48 in Skiatook with 64 active cases. Sperry added 13 new cases and has 21 active cases. Osage County added 89 cases in the past week. There are 17,095 active cases in the state and 5,590,658 in the country as of November 6, 2020.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 24th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 11th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from October 25, 2020.
“86% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 69% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 193 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 165 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Oct 19 Oct 25, 13% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID 19 case, 23% had at least one new staff COVID 19 case, and 4% had at least one new resident COVID 19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 483 as of October 30, up from 435 a week ago. 419 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 167 cases, up from 154 last week with 137 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 210 active cases. Collinsville has 99 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 89 new cases and now has 1,485 confirmed cases, up from 1,396 last week, an additional three deaths for a total of 16 deaths and 1,356 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 22,983, up from 22,312 last week, 225 deaths and 21,037 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 131,751 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 121,495 There have been 1,429 deaths up from 1,326 last week, and 113,227 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 1,025 people hospitalized up from 865 last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 9,607,336 and 234,927 deaths, up from 228,656 deaths last week.
This week, one county moved from "orange" to "yellow" and seven counties moved from "yellow" to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
