Skiatook has 59 active cases, Sperry has 21

The summer Delta surge is slowing in Oklahoma.However, experts warn that this winter, as we return to indoor weather, combined with flu season, could see a lot of people sick again. Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together.

New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

On October 20, 2021, the FDA approved booster shots by Moderna for those 65 and older or who have health or living conditions putting them at higher risk. All of those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster. Pfizer was already approved for boosters. The FDA also approved mixing the vaccines for boosters. You can opt to receive a different shot that your initial vaccination.

Oklahoma has topped 635,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying. Oklahoma is currently last in the nation in variant sequencing.