Skiatook has 59 active cases, Sperry has 21

The summer Delta surge is slowing in Oklahoma.However, experts warn that this winter, as we return to indoor weather, combined with flu season, could see a lot of people sick again. Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together.
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
On October 20, 2021, the FDA approved booster shots by Moderna for those 65 and older or who have health or living conditions putting them at higher risk. All of those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster. Pfizer was already approved for boosters. The FDA also approved mixing the vaccines for boosters. You can opt to receive a different shot that your initial vaccination.
Oklahoma has topped 635,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying. Oklahoma is currently last in the nation in variant sequencing.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 15 in Skiatook and the city has 59 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 12 cases in the past week and has 21 active cases. There are 11,905 active cases in the state as of October 20, 2021.
There are 45,132,148 cases reported in the United States and 728,192 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,510 up from 2,495 a week ago. 2,451 have recovered. One new death was reported in the last week for a total of 33.
Sperry added 12 new cases and has 910 cases up from 898 last week. 889 have recovered. One new death was reported for a total of 6.
Owasso has 266 active cases, Collinsville has 99. The city of Tulsa has 1,989 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 627,699 cases have been reported. There have been 9,402 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 8,643 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 10,795.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,344,486 doses of the vaccine.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com