Skiatook has 59 active cases, Sperry has 13

There are currently 8,730 active cases and 11,221 deaths in the state as of November 24, 2021. There have been 662,220 cases reported in Oklahoma.

Skiatook has lost a total of 34 people to COVID-19. There are 59 active cases in the city and 2,555 have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Sperry had one additional death for a total of 7 and has 13 active cases. There have been 937 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Owasso has 122 active cases, Collinsville has 59. The city of Tulsa has 860 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above.

Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can

Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

Get very sick from COVID-19

Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19