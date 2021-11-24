Skiatook has 59 active cases, Sperry has 13

There are currently 8,730 active cases and 11,221 deaths in the state as of November 24, 2021. There have been 662,220 cases reported in Oklahoma.
Skiatook has lost a total of 34 people to COVID-19. There are 59 active cases in the city and 2,555 have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Sperry had one additional death for a total of 7 and has 13 active cases. There have been 937 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Owasso has 122 active cases, Collinsville has 59. The city of Tulsa has 860 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
Get very sick from COVID-19
Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
Spread COVID-19 to others
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Booster shots are recommended for anyone 65 and older and for anyone who lives or works in a higher risk environment.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
