Skiatook has 55 active cases, Sperry has 15

There are currently 8,533 active cases and 11,949 deaths in the state as of December 1, 2021. There have been 667,512 cases reported in Oklahoma.
Skiatook has lost a total of 34 people to COVID-19. There are 55 active cases in the city and 2,594 have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,683 total cases.
Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 15 active cases. There have been 941 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 963 total cases.
Owasso has 100 active cases, Collinsville has 58. The city of Tulsa has 685 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
- Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
- Get very sick from COVID-19
- Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
- Spread COVID-19 to others
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
Booster shots are recommended for anyone 65 and older and for anyone who lives or works in a higher risk environment.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
