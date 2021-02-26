Skiatook has 48 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 14

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 2 in Skiatook with 48 active cases. Sperry added 1 new case and has 14 active cases. Osage County added 75 cases in the past week. There are 13,336 active cases in the state as of February 26, 2021.
There are 28,413,388 cases reported in the United States and 508,307 deaths. Winter weather across the Midwest, resulting in more social distancing, has drastically decreased the transmission of COVID-19 in those areas.
This week, 48 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and 29 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,651 as of February 26 up from 1,649 a week ago. 1,603 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 9.
Sperry has 594 cases, up from 593 last week with 580 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 145 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,515 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 75 new cases and now has 4,473 confirmed cases, up from 4,398 last week, 44 deaths and 4,297 have recovered. Tulsa County has 670,719 cases, up from 69,600 last week, 668 deaths and 68,402 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 423,023 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 417,345. There have been 4,320 deaths up from 4,132 last week, and 405,367 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 860 cases, lower than last week.
Oklahoma has administered 839,401 doses of the vaccine, 546,004 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
