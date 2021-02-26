Skiatook has 48 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 14

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 2 in Skiatook with 48 active cases. Sperry added 1 new case and has 14 active cases. Osage County added 75 cases in the past week. There are 13,336 active cases in the state as of February 26, 2021.

There are 28,413,388 cases reported in the United States and 508,307 deaths. Winter weather across the Midwest, resulting in more social distancing, has drastically decreased the transmission of COVID-19 in those areas.

This week, 48 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and 29 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.