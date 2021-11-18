Skiatook has 46 active cases, Sperry has 6

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has altered and reduced the amount of information provided to the public in regards to COVID-19 cases. We will continue to update you with the most accurate information available.

There are 6,398 active cases and 10,879 deaths in the state as of November 3, 2021. The week over week rise in cases is 4,301. There are 46,169,012 cases reported in the United States and 748,518 deaths.

Skiatook has two additional deaths for a total of 34. There are 46 active cases in the city and 2,542 have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Sperry has six deaths, and six active cases. There have been 936 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Owasso has 124 active cases, Collinsville has 51. The city of Tulsa has 813 active cases.

Oklahoma has 656,574 cases as of November 17, 2021. The CDC provisional death count is 11,708.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above.

Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can