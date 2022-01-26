Skiatook has 448 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 173

In mid-August 2021, Skiatook had 163 active cases. As on January 17, 2021, Skiatook has 293 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry’s highest case count was 65, a record made last week. Sperry now has 116 active cases as of January 17, 2021
There are currently 133,175 active cases in the state, up from last week’s 111,266 active cases. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,074 deaths in the state as of January 25, 2022. There have been 922,873 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 11,411, up from last week’s 10,476.
Skiatook has lost a total of 39 people to COVID-19. There are 448 active cases in the city, up from 293 last week and 3,083 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,570 total cases.
Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 173 active cases, up from 116 last week. There have been 1,116 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,297 total cases.
Owasso has 1,483 active cases, Collinsville has 653. The city of Tulsa has 12,213 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
January 24, the FDA removed the authorization for the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that have been on the market, REGEN-COV and Bam/Etc. due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant, taking into consideration the prevalence of omicron in the country.
Right now, in Oklahoma, 98% of cases are the omicron variant.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) currently recommends four treatments for COVID-19. Listed in order of preference those are Paxlovid, Sotrovimab, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir.
“We know that the supply of these treatments is limited across the country,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “We want Oklahomans to know that despite the limited supply, our team is doing everything we can to secure these treatments for our state.”
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.