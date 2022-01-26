Skiatook has 448 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 173

In mid-August 2021, Skiatook had 163 active cases. As on January 17, 2021, Skiatook has 293 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry’s highest case count was 65, a record made last week. Sperry now has 116 active cases as of January 17, 2021

There are currently 133,175 active cases in the state, up from last week’s 111,266 active cases. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,074 deaths in the state as of January 25, 2022. There have been 922,873 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 11,411, up from last week’s 10,476.

Skiatook has lost a total of 39 people to COVID-19. There are 448 active cases in the city, up from 293 last week and 3,083 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,570 total cases.

Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 173 active cases, up from 116 last week. There have been 1,116 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,297 total cases.

Owasso has 1,483 active cases, Collinsville has 653. The city of Tulsa has 12,213 active cases.