Skiatook has 43 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 12

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 9th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 10 in Skiatook with 43 active cases. Sperry added 5 new cases in the past week and has 12 active cases. Osage County added 27 cases in the past week. There are 10,396 active cases in the state as of April 30, 2021.
There are 32,289,049 cases reported in the United States and 575,194 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,721 up from 1,711 a week ago. 1,678 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.
Sperry added 7 new cases and has 622, up from last week’s 617 with 610 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 140 active cases, Collinsville has 64. The city of Tulsa has 1,426 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 27 new cases and now has 4,681 confirmed cases, up from 4,654 last week, 73 deaths, and 4,494 have recovered. Tulsa County has 74,049 cases, up from 73,773 last week, 1,033 deaths and 71,924 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 447,279 cases have been reported. There have been 6,788 deaths up from 6,716 last week, and 430,095 recovered. The rise in cases week over week is 1,630 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,263.
Oklahoma has administered 2,632,963 doses of the vaccine, 1,216,951 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
