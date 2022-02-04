Skiatook has 412 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 143

Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

January 24, the FDA removed the authorization for the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that have been on the market, REGEN-COV and Bam/Etc. due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant, taking into consideration the prevalence of omicron in the country.

Right now, in Oklahoma, 98% of cases are the omicron variant.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) currently recommends four treatments for COVID-19. Listed in order of preference those are Paxlovid, Sotrovimab, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir.

“We know that the supply of these treatments is limited across the country,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “We want Oklahomans to know that despite the limited supply, our team is doing everything we can to secure these treatments for our state.”