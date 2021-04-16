Skiatook has 40 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 12

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 8th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 13 in Skiatook with 39 active cases. Sperry added four new cases in the past week and has 12 active cases. Osage County added 13 cases in the past week. There are 10,030 active cases in the state as of April 16, 2021.
There are 31,495,649 cases reported in the United States and 565,289 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,702 up from 1,689 a week ago. 1,662 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.
Sperry added four new cases and has 610, up from last week’s 606 with 598 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 143 active cases, Collinsville has 66. The city of Tulsa has 1,375 active cases. All are increases from the previous week.
Osage County saw a rise of 13 new cases and now has 4,618 confirmed cases, up from 4,605 last week, 72 deaths, and 4,463 have recovered. Tulsa County has 73,345 cases, up from 73,012 last week, 1,122 deaths and 71,298 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 443,756 cases have been reported. There have been 6,697 deaths up from 6,669 last week, and 427,029 recovered. The rise in cases week over week is 3,733 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,124.
Oklahoma has administered 2,347,654 doses of the vaccine, 1,144,104 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter @Skiatook Journal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com