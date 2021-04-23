Skiatook has 40 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 11

If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 9 in Skiatook with 40 active cases. Sperry added 7 new cases in the past week and has 11 active cases. Osage County added 36 cases in the past week. There are 10,122 active cases in the state as of April 23, 2021.

There are 31,929,351 cases reported in the United States and 570,345 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,711 up from 1,702 a week ago. 1,671 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.

Sperry added 7 new cases and has 617, up from last week’s 610 with 606 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 146 active cases, Collinsville has 66. The city of Tulsa has 1,380 active cases. All are increases from the previous week.

Osage County saw a rise of 36 new cases and now has 4,654 confirmed cases, up from 4,618 last week, 72 deaths, and 4,478 have recovered. Tulsa County has 73,773 cases, up from 73,345 last week, 1,022 deaths and 71,664 recovered.