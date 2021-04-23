Skiatook has 40 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 11

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 8th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 9 in Skiatook with 40 active cases. Sperry added 7 new cases in the past week and has 11 active cases. Osage County added 36 cases in the past week. There are 10,122 active cases in the state as of April 23, 2021.
There are 31,929,351 cases reported in the United States and 570,345 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,711 up from 1,702 a week ago. 1,671 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.
Sperry added 7 new cases and has 617, up from last week’s 610 with 606 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 146 active cases, Collinsville has 66. The city of Tulsa has 1,380 active cases. All are increases from the previous week.
Osage County saw a rise of 36 new cases and now has 4,654 confirmed cases, up from 4,618 last week, 72 deaths, and 4,478 have recovered. Tulsa County has 73,773 cases, up from 73,345 last week, 1,022 deaths and 71,664 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 445,649 cases have been reported. There have been 6,716 deaths up from 6,697 last week, and 428,811 recovered. The rise in cases week over week is 1,893 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,206.
Oklahoma has administered 2,500,302 doses of the vaccine, 1,190,280 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter @Skiatook Journal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com