Skiatook has 39 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 11

If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 6 in Skiatook with 39 active cases. Sperry did not add any new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 40 cases in the past week. There are 10,540 active cases in the state as of April 9, 2021.

There are 30,079,282 cases reported in the United States and 546,822 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,689 as of April 2 up from 1,683 a week ago. 1,647 have recovered. The number of deaths has increased from 11 to 14.

Sperry added 6 new cases and has 606, up from last week's 600 with 595 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 153 active cases, Collinsville has 56. The city of Tulsa has 1,365 active cases. All are increases from the previous week.