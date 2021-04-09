Skiatook has 39 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 11

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 8th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 6 in Skiatook with 39 active cases. Sperry did not add any new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 40 cases in the past week. There are 10,540 active cases in the state as of April 9, 2021.
There are 30,079,282 cases reported in the United States and 546,822 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,689 as of April 2 up from 1,683 a week ago. 1,647 have recovered. The number of deaths has increased from 11 to 14.
Sperry added 6 new cases and has 606, up from last week's 600 with 595 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 153 active cases, Collinsville has 56. The city of Tulsa has 1,365 active cases. All are increases from the previous week.
Osage County saw a rise of 13 new cases and now has 4,605 confirmed cases, up from 4,592 last week, 72 deaths, up from 57 last week, and 4,442 have recovered. Tulsa County has 73,012 cases, up from 72,684 last week, 1,104 deaths and 70,831 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 440,023 cases have been reported. There have been 6,669 deaths up from 4,850 last week, and 423,402 recovered. The rise in cases week over week is 2,170 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,033.
Oklahoma has administered 2,128,826 doses of the vaccine, 1,085,194 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
