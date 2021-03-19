Skiatook has 37 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

There are 29,667,305 cases reported in the United States and 539,698 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,670 as of March 18 up from 1,665 a week ago. 1,633 have recovered. The number of deaths has increased by one to 11.

Sperry has 599 cases, up from last week's 597 with 591 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 143 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,261 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 11 new cases and now has 4,538 confirmed cases, up from 4,527 last week, 56 deaths, and 4,390 have recovered. Tulsa County has 72,005 cases, up from 71,839 last week, 761 deaths and 70,089 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 432,793 cases have been reported. There have been 4,788 deaths up from 4,701 last week, and 416,604 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 446 cases, higher than last week.

Oklahoma has administered 1,488,390 doses of the vaccine, 811,288 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to Phase 3 qualifiers.