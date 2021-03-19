Skiatook has 37 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

"Cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline in our state — but they will almost certainly rise again if Oklahomans stop taking safety precautions," Said Tonya Reid of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. "As we work to vaccinate more Oklahomans, it’s still critical that we practice safety precautions for the time being to protect ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19."
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
- Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
- If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
- If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
- In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
- Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 8 in Skiatook with 33 active cases. Sperry added no new cases and has 10 active cases. Osage County added 23 cases in the past week. There are 11,598 active cases in the state as of March 18, 2021.
There are 29,667,305 cases reported in the United States and 539,698 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,670 as of March 18 up from 1,665 a week ago. 1,633 have recovered. The number of deaths has increased by one to 11.
Sperry has 599 cases, up from last week's 597 with 591 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 143 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,261 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 11 new cases and now has 4,538 confirmed cases, up from 4,527 last week, 56 deaths, and 4,390 have recovered. Tulsa County has 72,005 cases, up from 71,839 last week, 761 deaths and 70,089 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 432,793 cases have been reported. There have been 4,788 deaths up from 4,701 last week, and 416,604 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 446 cases, higher than last week.
Oklahoma has administered 1,488,390 doses of the vaccine, 811,288 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to Phase 3 qualifiers.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
