Skiatook has 37 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 12

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 6 in Skiatook with 48 active cases. There was one additional death. Sperry added 3 new cases and has 12 active cases. Osage County added 31 cases in the past week. There are 12,246 active cases in the state as of March 5, 2021.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health may have been under reporting the number of new coronavirus cases, according to state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. Frye told a legislators last week that a technical glitch in the health department’s reporting system is the likely culprit and the matter is being investigated
There are 28,827,144 cases reported in the United States and 520,356 deaths.
This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 47 are in the "yellow" risk level, and two are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,657 as of March 5 up from 1,651 a week ago. 1,620 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 10.
Sperry has 597 cases, up from 594 last week with 585 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 133 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,370 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 31 new cases and now has 4,504 confirmed cases, up from 4,473 last week, 52 deaths, up from 44 last week, and 4,343 have recovered. Tulsa County has 71,329 cases, up from 67,719 last week, 723 deaths and 69,238 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 427,558 cases have been reported. There have been 4,534 deaths up from 4,320 last week, and 410,778 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 920 cases, higher than last week.
Oklahoma has administered 1,007,817 doses of the vaccine, 638,966 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
