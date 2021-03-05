Skiatook has 37 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 12

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,657 as of March 5 up from 1,651 a week ago. 1,620 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 10.

Sperry has 597 cases, up from 594 last week with 585 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 133 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,370 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 31 new cases and now has 4,504 confirmed cases, up from 4,473 last week, 52 deaths, up from 44 last week, and 4,343 have recovered. Tulsa County has 71,329 cases, up from 67,719 last week, 723 deaths and 69,238 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 427,558 cases have been reported. There have been 4,534 deaths up from 4,320 last week, and 410,778 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 920 cases, higher than last week.

Oklahoma has administered 1,007,817 doses of the vaccine, 638,966 of which were prime doses.

