Skiatook has 36 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 8th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 10 in Skiatook with 36 active cases. Sperry did not add any new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 40 cases in the past week. There are 10,540 active cases in the state as of April 2, 2021.
There are 30,079,282 cases reported in the United States and 546,822 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,683 as of April 2 up from 1,673 a week ago. 1,647 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 11.
Sperry added no new cases ad remains at 600 with 592 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 148 active cases, Collinsville has 43. The city of Tulsa has 1,220 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 40 new cases and now has 4,592 confirmed cases, up from 4,552 last week, 57 deaths, and 4,434 have recovered. Tulsa County has 72,684 cases, up from 72,378 last week, 794 deaths and 70,831 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 437,853 cases have been reported. There have been 4,953 deaths up from 4,850 last week, and 422,360 recovered. The rise in cases week over week is 2,404 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 7,932.
Oklahoma has administered 1,895,546 doses of the vaccine, 1,004,983 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
