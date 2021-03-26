Skiatook has 33 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

“Cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline in our state — but they will almost certainly rise again if Oklahomans stop taking safety precautions,” Said Tonya Reid of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “As we work to vaccinate more Oklahomans, it’s still critical that we practice safety precautions for the time being to protect ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19.”
Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.
Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 3 in Skiatook with 33 active cases. Sperry added one new case and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 14 cases in the past week. There are 11,598 active cases in the state as of March 18, 2021.
There are 30,079,282 cases reported in the United States and 546,822 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,673 as of March 25 up from 1,670 a week ago. 1,640 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 11.
Sperry has 600 cases, up from last week’s 599 with 592 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 183 active cases, Collinsville has 53. The city of Tulsa has 1,233 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 11 new cases and now has 4,552 confirmed cases, up from 4,538 last week, 56 deaths, and 4,411 have recovered. Tulsa County has 72,378 cases, up from 72,005 last week, 774 deaths and 70,457 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 435,449 cases have been reported. There have been 4,850 deaths up from 4,788 last week, and 419,693 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 446 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 7,782.
Oklahoma has administered 1,682,785 doses of the vaccine, 918,965 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 24th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 7th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
