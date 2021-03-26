Skiatook has 33 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

“Cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline in our state — but they will almost certainly rise again if Oklahomans stop taking safety precautions,” Said Tonya Reid of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “As we work to vaccinate more Oklahomans, it’s still critical that we practice safety precautions for the time being to protect ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19.”

Here are some precautions for everyone, vaccinated or not, to follow as we continue to vaccinate people in Oklahoma and stop the spread.

Remember that large gatherings of more than 10 people still have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.

If you do choose to gather with loved ones, we recommend you take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.

If you plan to travel, you should get a COVID-19 test before and after you go to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

In public places, you should continue to follow the three W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

Consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.