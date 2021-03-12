Skiatook has 33 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 10

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 8 in Skiatook with 33 active cases. Sperry added no new cases and has 10 active cases. Osage County added 23 cases in the past week. There are 11,598 active cases in the state as of March 12, 2021.
There are 29,286,134 cases reported in the United States and 530,821 deaths.
This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 48 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,665 as of March 12 up from 1,657 a week ago. 1,632 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 10.
Sperry remains at 597 cases with 587 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 138 active cases, Collinsville has 55. The city of Tulsa has 1,307 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 23 new cases and now has 4,527 confirmed cases, up from 4,504 last week, 56 deaths, up from 52 last week, and 4,380 have recovered. Tulsa County has 71,839 cases, up from 71,329 last week, 746 deaths and 69,857 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 431,366 cases have been reported. There have been 4,701 deaths up from 4,534 last week, and 415,067 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 425 cases, lower than last week.
Oklahoma has administered 1,007,817 doses of the vaccine, 638,966 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to Phase 3 qualifiers.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
