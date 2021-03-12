Skiatook has 33 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 10

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 8 in Skiatook with 33 active cases. Sperry added no new cases and has 10 active cases. Osage County added 23 cases in the past week. There are 11,598 active cases in the state as of March 12, 2021.

There are 29,286,134 cases reported in the United States and 530,821 deaths.

This week, 28 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 48 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,665 as of March 12 up from 1,657 a week ago. 1,632 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 10.