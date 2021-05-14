Skiatook has 32 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 7

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 10th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 11 in Skiatook with 32 active cases. Sperry added 2 new cases in the past week and has 7 active cases. Osage County added 30 cases in the past week. There are 2,135 active cases in the state as of May 14, 2021.
There are 32,852,871 cases reported in the United States and 584,487 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,741 up from 1,730 a week ago. 1,709 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.
Sperry added 2 new cases and has 630, up from last week’s 628 with 623 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 97 active cases, Collinsville has 35. The city of Tulsa has 1,012 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 30 new cases and now has 4,748 confirmed cases, up from 4,718 last week, 72 deaths, and 4,618 have recovered. Tulsa County has 74,614 cases, up from 74,382 last week, 1,054 deaths and 73,184 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 450,315 cases have been reported. There have been 6,878 deaths up from 6,832 last week. The rise in cases week over week is 1,433 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,361.
Oklahoma has administered 2,796,112 doses of the vaccine, 1,564,846 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
