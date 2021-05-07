Skiatook has 29 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 9

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 10th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 9 in Skiatook with 29 active cases. Sperry added 6 new cases in the past week and has 9 active cases. Osage County added 37 cases in the past week. There are 2,354 active cases in the state as of May 7, 2021.
There are 32,604,810 cases reported in the United States and 580,064 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,730 up from 1,721 a week ago. 1,701 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 14.
Sperry added 6 new cases and has 628, up from last week’s 622 with 619 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 92 active cases, Collinsville has 36. The city of Tulsa has 1,030 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 37 new cases and now has 4,718 confirmed cases, up from 4,681 last week, 73 deaths, and 4,593 have recovered. Tulsa County has 74,382 cases, up from 74,049 last week, 1,044 deaths and 72,881 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 448,872 cases have been reported. There have been 6,832 deaths up from 6,788 last week. The rise in cases week over week is 1,593 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,327.
Oklahoma has administered 2,721,002 doses of the vaccine, 1,236,040 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans.
Register online to receive a notification when you’re eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter @Skiatook Journal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com