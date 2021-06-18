Skiatook has 27 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 54

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 7 in Skiatook with 27 active cases. Sperry added 3 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 10 cases in the past week. There are 1,471 active cases in the state as of May 27, 2021.

There are 33,508,867 cases reported in the United States and 600,934 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,762 up from 1,755 a week ago. 1,735 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 2 new cases and has 640 with 634 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 100 active cases, Collinsville has 42. The city of Tulsa has 918 active cases.

Across the state of Oklahoma 454,884 cases have been reported. There have been 7,354 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 996 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,555.