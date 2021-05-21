Skiatook has 26 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 10th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 5 in Skiatook with 26 active cases. Sperry added 4 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 8 cases in the past week. There are 1,621 active cases in the state as of May 21, 2021.
There are 33,056,765 cases reported in the United States and 588,539 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,746 up from 1,741 a week ago. 1,720 have recovered. The number of deaths has increased by 1 to 15.
Sperry added 4 new cases and has 634, up from last week’s 630 with 626 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 101 active cases, Collinsville has 32. The city of Tulsa has 896 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 8 new cases and now has 4,756 confirmed cases, up from 4,748 last week, 72 deaths, and 4,659 have recovered. Tulsa County has 74,893 cases, up from 74,614 last week, 1,061 deaths and 73,496 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 451,280 cases have been reported. There have been 6,918 deaths up from 6,878 last week. The rise in cases week over week is 1965 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,414.
Oklahoma has administered ,858,862 doses of the vaccine, 1,591,345 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans 12 years old and up.
Register online to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter @Skiatook Journal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com