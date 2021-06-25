Skiatook has 25 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 3 in Skiatook with 25 active cases. Sperry added 3 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. There are 1,505 active cases in the state as of June 25, 2021.

There are 33,590,481 cases reported in the United States and 603,178 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,765 up from 1,762 a week ago. 1,740 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 3 new cases and has 643 with 635 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 103 active cases, Collinsville has 45. The city of Tulsa has 941 active cases.

Across the state of Oklahoma 455,986 cases have been reported. There have been 7,384 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 1,102 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,587.