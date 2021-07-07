Skiatook has 25 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 13

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important. The Delta variant is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 4 in Skiatook with 25 active cases. Sperry added 7 new cases in the past week and has 13 active cases. There are 2,324 active cases in the state as of July 7, 2021.

There are 33,747,128 cases reported in the United States and 605,905 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,773 up from 1,769 a week ago. 1,748 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 4 new cases and has 654 with 641 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 136 active cases, Collinsville has 54. The city of Tulsa has 1,028 active cases.

Across the state of Oklahoma 459,205 cases have been reported. There have been 7,406 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 1,715 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,630.