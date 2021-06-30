Skiatook has 24 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 13

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 4 in Skiatook with 25 active cases. Sperry added 7 new cases in the past week and has 13 active cases. There are 1,933 active cases in the state as of June 30, 2021.

There are 33,652,098 cases reported in the United States and 604,474 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,769 up from 1,765 a week ago. 1,745 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.

Sperry added 7 new cases and has 650 with 637 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 115 active cases, Collinsville has 47. The city of Tulsa has 970 active cases.

Across the state of Oklahoma 457,490 cases have been reported. There have been 7,388 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 1,504 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,601.