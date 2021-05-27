Skiatook has 22 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 8

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.

Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 11th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 3 in Skiatook with 22 active cases. Sperry added 3 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 10 cases in the past week. There are 1,421 active cases in the state as of May 27, 2021.

There are 33,190,470 cases reported in the United States and 591,950 deaths.