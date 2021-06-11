Skiatook has 22 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 5

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 11th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 5 in Skiatook with 20 active cases. Sperry added 3 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 10 cases in the past week. There are 1,471 active cases in the state as of May 27, 2021.
There are 33,426,310 cases reported in the United States and 598,744 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,755 up from 1,750 a week ago. 1,733 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.
Sperry added no new cases and has 638 with 633 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 99 active cases, Collinsville has 40. The city of Tulsa has 895 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 453,888 cases have been reported. There have been 7,325 deaths up from 7,316 last week. The rise in cases week over week is 702 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,529.
Oklahoma has administered 2,995,538 doses of the vaccine, 1,663,357 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans 12 years old and up.
Register online to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Follow me on Twitter @Skiatook Journal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com