Skiatook has 207 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 67

Skiatook has 207 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 116 active cases as of February 9, 2022.
There are currently 50,355 active cases in the state, down from last week. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,594 deaths in the state as of February 7, 2022. There have been 997,783 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 2,981, down from last week.
Skiatook has lost a total of 41 people to COVID-19. There are 207 active cases in the city, down from 412 last week and 3,651 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,899 total cases.
Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 67 active cases, down from 143 last week. There have been 1,340 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,415 total cases.
Owasso has 709 active cases, Collinsville has 336. The city of Tulsa has 5,438 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the Tulsa County Health Department (THD) and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) are moving away from universal case investigation and contact tracing to focus on a more strategic approach of outbreak investigations and targeted case investigations.
“Tools such as at-home testing kits, updated isolation and quarantine guidance, and the self-serve case investigation portal has provided Oklahomans the opportunity to be the driver of their own personal health and the health of their family and community,” said leaders from all three agencies. “Empowering Oklahomans with the most up to date recommendations and mitigation strategies has paved the way for autonomy and a more sustained public health system that is not reliant on universal case investigation and contact tracing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The community has a greater understanding of public health and the necessity of public health intervention and how to navigate those tools.”
“It is appropriate for our public health agencies to transition our resources into more effective strategies to lessen the impact of COVID-19 by focusing surveillance and prevention efforts on the most severe outcomes of COVID-19: hospitalizations and deaths,” stated the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) along with several other agencies.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html