Skiatook has 207 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 67

Skiatook has 207 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 116 active cases as of February 9, 2022.

There are currently 50,355 active cases in the state, down from last week. This does not include positives from at home tests. Many people who are COVID positive have not sought out testing or struggled to find a test as supplies run low. There have been 13,594 deaths in the state as of February 7, 2022. There have been 997,783 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 2,981, down from last week.

Skiatook has lost a total of 41 people to COVID-19. There are 207 active cases in the city, down from 412 last week and 3,651 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,899 total cases.

Sperry has lost 8 people to COVID-19 and has 67 active cases, down from 143 last week. There have been 1,340 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,415 total cases.

Owasso has 709 active cases, Collinsville has 336. The city of Tulsa has 5,438 active cases.