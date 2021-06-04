Skiatook has 20 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 9

Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.
Oklahoma currently ranks 26th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 11th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans, and we continue to improve our ability to find and diagnose COVID-19 cases through our contact tracing efforts. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 1 in Skiatook with 20 active cases. Sperry added 3 new cases in the past week and has 8 active cases. Osage County added 10 cases in the past week. There are 1,471 active cases in the state as of May 27, 2021.
There are 33,326,354 cases reported in the United States and 596,434 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,750 up from 1,749 a week ago. 1,730 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17.
Sperry added 1 new case and has 638, up from last week’s 637 with 629 recovered and 5 deaths. Owasso has 104 active cases, Collinsville has 42. The city of Tulsa has 961 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 3 new cases and now has 4,769 confirmed cases, up from 4,766 last week, 78 deaths, and 4,684 have recovered. Tulsa County has 75,371 cases, up from 75,151 last week, 1,112 deaths and 73,892 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 453,186 cases have been reported. There have been 7,316 deaths up from 7,291 last week. The rise in cases week over week is 898 cases, lower than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,485.
Oklahoma has administered 2,960,989 doses of the vaccine, 1,646,316 of which were prime doses. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans 12 years old and up.
Register online to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
