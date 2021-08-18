Skiatook has 163 active cases of COVID-19, the most recoded active cases since the pandemic began

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.78 percent of the total cases while 21.47 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 11.76% and children 4 and under make up 2.13 percent of the cases.
As on August 18, 2021, four Oklahoma schools have had to close due to a high increase in the number of positive COVID cases.
Oklahoma has now topped more than 515,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.
- In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.
- In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
- People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.
- If you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
- If you are fully vaccinated, see When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated.
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).
- Wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide (CO2) level in the air you breathe. Cloth masks and surgical masks do not provide an airtight fit across the face. The CO2 escapes into the air through the mask when you breathe out or talk. CO2 molecules are small enough to easily pass through mask material. In contrast, the respiratory droplets that carry the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than CO2, so they cannot pass as easily through a properly designed and properly worn mask.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 93 in Skiatook and the city has 163 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 21 cases in the past week and has 43 active cases. There are 15,440 active cases in the state as of August 3, 2021.
There are 35,237,950 cases reported in the United States and 614,295 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,069 up from 1,976 a week ago. 1,906 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17. The number of active cases tops the previous high from February 2021, when Skiatook had 156 active cases.
Sperry added 21 new cases and has 743 cases up from 722 last week. 700 have recovered and deaths remains at 5. Sperry saw its largest number of active cases at one time in February 2021 with 64.
Owasso has 375 active cases, Collinsville has 215. The city of Tulsa has 3,428 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 515,801 cases have been reported. There have been 7,676 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 15,490 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,906.
Oklahoma has administered 3,631,632 doses of the vaccine, 2,013,892 of which were prime doses. Only 41 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. In Osage County, only 30.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 55 percent of the population in Tulsa County.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
