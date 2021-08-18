Skiatook has 163 active cases of COVID-19, the most recoded active cases since the pandemic began

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 93 in Skiatook and the city has 163 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 21 cases in the past week and has 43 active cases. There are 15,440 active cases in the state as of August 3, 2021.

There are 35,237,950 cases reported in the United States and 614,295 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,069 up from 1,976 a week ago. 1,906 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17. The number of active cases tops the previous high from February 2021, when Skiatook had 156 active cases.

Sperry added 21 new cases and has 743 cases up from 722 last week. 700 have recovered and deaths remains at 5. Sperry saw its largest number of active cases at one time in February 2021 with 64.

Owasso has 375 active cases, Collinsville has 215. The city of Tulsa has 3,428 active cases.