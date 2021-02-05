Skiatook has 156 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 38

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 77 in Skiatook with 156 active cases. Sperry added 47 new cases and has 38 active cases. Osage County added 176 cases in the past week. There are 26,739 active cases in the state as of February 5, 2021.
There are 26,679,499 cases reported in the United States and 455,874 deaths.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,572 as of February 5 up from 1,495 a week ago. 1,416 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 569 cases, up from 522 last week with 531 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 346 active cases, Collinsville has 167. The city of Tulsa has 2,785 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 176 new cases and now has 4,206 confirmed cases, up from 4,030 last week, 39 deaths and 3,865 have recovered. Tulsa County has 66,160 cases, up from 63,201 last week, 610 deaths and 61,360 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 399,727 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 365,992. There have been 3,710 deaths up from 3,187 last week, and 369,278 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2,650 cases, higher than last week. There are currently 1,051 people hospitalized.
Oklahoma has administered 294,085 doses of the vaccine, 383,225 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com