Skiatook has 156 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 38

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 77 in Skiatook with 156 active cases. Sperry added 47 new cases and has 38 active cases. Osage County added 176 cases in the past week. There are 26,739 active cases in the state as of February 5, 2021.

There are 26,679,499 cases reported in the United States and 455,874 deaths.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,572 as of February 5 up from 1,495 a week ago. 1,416 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.