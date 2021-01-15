Skiatook has 150 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 64

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 101 in Skiatook with 150 active cases. Sperry added 40 new cases and has 64 active cases. Osage County added 271 cases in the past week. There are 38,245 active cases in the state as of January 15, 2021.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” and one county in the “yellow” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,317 as of January 15, up from 1,216 a week ago. 1,167 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 482 cases, up from 442 last week with 418 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 493 active cases, Collinsville has 265.
Osage County saw a rise of 271 new cases and now has 3,629 confirmed cases, up from 3,358 last week, 33 deaths and 3,189 have recovered. Tulsa County has 56,914 cases, up from 52,587 last week, 486 deaths and 50,310 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 348,044 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 320,586. There have been 2,925 deaths up from 2,703 last week, and 306,874 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 3,500 cases. There are currently 1,847 people hospitalized.
Oklahoma has administered 197,820 doses of the vaccine, 28,409 of which were second doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
