Skiatook has 150 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 64

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 101 in Skiatook with 150 active cases. Sperry added 40 new cases and has 64 active cases. Osage County added 271 cases in the past week. There are 38,245 active cases in the state as of January 15, 2021.

This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” and one county in the “yellow” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,317 as of January 15, up from 1,216 a week ago. 1,167 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.