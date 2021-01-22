Skiatook has 145 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 56

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 82 in Skiatook with 145 active cases. Sperry added 40 new cases and has 56 active cases. Osage County added 201 cases in the past week. There are 32,327 active cases in the state as of January 22, 2021.
There are 24,627,675 cases reported in the United States and 410,102 deaths.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,399 as of January 122 up from 1,317 a week ago. 1,254 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 522 cases, up from 482 last week with 466 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 396 active cases, Collinsville has 180. The city of Tulsa has 3,576 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 201 new cases and now has 3,830 confirmed cases, up from 3,629 last week, 35 deaths and 3,450 have recovered. Tulsa County has 60,142 cases, up from 56,914 last week, 526 deaths and 54,266 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 365,992 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 348,044. There have been 3,187 deaths up from 2,925 last week, and 330,478 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2,500 cases, lower than last week. There are currently 1,634 people hospitalized.
Oklahoma has administered 278,151 doses of the vaccine, 242,329 of which were prime doses.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
