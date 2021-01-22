Skiatook has 145 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 56

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 82 in Skiatook with 145 active cases. Sperry added 40 new cases and has 56 active cases. Osage County added 201 cases in the past week. There are 32,327 active cases in the state as of January 22, 2021.

There are 24,627,675 cases reported in the United States and 410,102 deaths.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,399 as of January 122 up from 1,317 a week ago. 1,254 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.