Skiatook has 145 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 42

Sperry has 548 cases, up from 522 last week with 506 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 432 active cases, Collinsville has 191. The city of Tulsa has 3,087 active cases.

Osage County saw a rise of 200 new cases and now has 4,030 confirmed cases, up from 3,830 last week, 38 deaths and 3,692 have recovered. Tulsa County has 63,201 cases, up from 60,142 last week, 573 deaths and 57,867 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 384,217 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 365,992. There have been 3,471 deaths up from 3,187 last week, and 351,545 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2,700 cases. There are currently 1,357 people hospitalized.

Oklahoma has administered 373,279 doses of the vaccine, 315,034 of which were prime doses.

Skiatook High School has six students and four staff members who have tested positive. There are 107 students in quarantine.

Newman Middle School has nine students and two staff members who have tested positive. There are 127 students in quarantine. NMS will resume in person class on February 1.

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary has two students and two staff members who have tested positive. There are 65 students in quarantine.