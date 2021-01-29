Skiatook has 145 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 42

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 95 in Skiatook with 145 active cases. Sperry added 26 new cases and has 42 active cases. Osage County added 200 cases in the past week. There are 29,201 active cases in the state as of January 29, 2021.
There are 25,766,681 cases reported in the United States and 433,195 deaths.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level and one is in the “yellow” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,494 as of January, 29 up from 1,399 a week ago. 1,349 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 548 cases, up from 522 last week with 506 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 432 active cases, Collinsville has 191. The city of Tulsa has 3,087 active cases.
Osage County saw a rise of 200 new cases and now has 4,030 confirmed cases, up from 3,830 last week, 38 deaths and 3,692 have recovered. Tulsa County has 63,201 cases, up from 60,142 last week, 573 deaths and 57,867 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 384,217 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 365,992. There have been 3,471 deaths up from 3,187 last week, and 351,545 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 2,700 cases. There are currently 1,357 people hospitalized.
Oklahoma has administered 373,279 doses of the vaccine, 315,034 of which were prime doses.
Skiatook High School has six students and four staff members who have tested positive. There are 107 students in quarantine.
Newman Middle School has nine students and two staff members who have tested positive. There are 127 students in quarantine. NMS will resume in person class on February 1.
Skiatook Intermediate Elementary has two students and two staff members who have tested positive. There are 65 students in quarantine.
Skiatook Elementary has four students and one staff members who have tested positive. There are 96 students in quarantine.
Marrs Elementary has three students and no staff members who have tested positive. There are 73 students in quarantine.
COVID-19 vaccine framework
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages 18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com