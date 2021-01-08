Skiatook has 142 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 54

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 92 in Skiatook with 142 active cases. Sperry added 41 new cases and has 54 active cases. Osage County added 282 cases in the past week. There are 37,453 active cases in the state as of January 8, 2021.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,216 as of January 2, up from 1,124 a week ago. 1,074 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 442 cases, up from 401 last week with 388 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 544 active cases, Collinsville has 232.
Osage County saw a rise of 282 new cases and now has 3,358 confirmed cases, up from 3,076 last week, 30 deaths and 2,919 have recovered. Tulsa County has 52,587 cases, up from 48,826 last week, 444 deaths and 46,750 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 320,586 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 296,055. There have been 2,703 deaths up from 2,527 last week, and 280,430 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is over 5,200 cases. There are currently 1,961 people hospitalized up from last week.
Oklahoma has received 174,900 doses of the vaccine and 50,330 doses have been administered.
COVID-19 VACCINE FRAMEWORK
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages <18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
