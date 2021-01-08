Skiatook has 142 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 54

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 92 in Skiatook with 142 active cases. Sperry added 41 new cases and has 54 active cases. Osage County added 282 cases in the past week. There are 37,453 active cases in the state as of January 8, 2021.

This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,216 as of January 2, up from 1,124 a week ago. 1,074 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 442 cases, up from 401 last week with 388 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 544 active cases, Collinsville has 232.