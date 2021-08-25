Skiatook has 141 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 29

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.77 percent of the total cases while 21.43 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 11.91 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.18 percent of the cases.
Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, President of the American Medical Association said, “The FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the meticulously collected evidence from more than 100 million vaccinated Americans is clear: the vaccines we have to defeat COVID-19 are safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic. The simple fact is unless a significant percentage of our population is vaccinated against COVID-19 – we could be stuck fighting this virus for many more months or even years to come."
Oklahoma has now topped more than 530,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 61 in Skiatook and the city has 163 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 16 cases in the past week and has 29 active cases. There are 23,492 active cases in the state as of August 24, 2021.
There are 38,074,886 cases reported in the United States and 630,816 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,130 up from 2,069 a week ago. 1,989 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 18. Last week, the number of active cases topped the previous high from February 2021, when Skiatook had 156 active cases.
Sperry added 21 new cases and has 759 cases up from 743 last week. 730 have recovered and deaths remains at 5. Sperry saw its largest number of active cases at one time in February 2021 with 64.
Owasso has 337 active cases, Collinsville has 219. The city of Tulsa has 3,307 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 530,594 cases have been reported. There have been 7,676 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 14,793 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 9,030.
Oklahoma has administered 3,717,622 doses of the vaccine, 2,057,606 of which were prime doses. Only 43 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. In Osage County, only 23.88 percent of the population is fully vaccinated compared to 47.49 percent of the population in Tulsa County.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
