Skiatook has 141 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 29

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.77 percent of the total cases while 21.43 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 11.91 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.18 percent of the cases.

Dr. Gerald E. Harmon, President of the American Medical Association said, “The FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the meticulously collected evidence from more than 100 million vaccinated Americans is clear: the vaccines we have to defeat COVID-19 are safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic. The simple fact is unless a significant percentage of our population is vaccinated against COVID-19 – we could be stuck fighting this virus for many more months or even years to come."

Oklahoma has now topped more than 530,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.