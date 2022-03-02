Skiatook has 14 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 7

Skiatook has 14 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry now has 37 active cases as of February 28, 2022.

There were 3,896 active cases in the state as of March 2, 2022, down from last week. There have been 14,730 deaths in the state. There have been 1,022,769 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 832, down from last week.

This week, one Oklahoma county is in the "green" risk level, 34 Oklahoma counties are in the "yellow" risk level, and 42 are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

Skiatook has lost a total of 46 people to COVID-19, which include two new deaths in the last week. There are 14 active cases in the city, down from 36 last week and 3,916 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,976 total cases.

Sperry has lost 10 people to COVID-19, which includes two new deaths in the last week, and has 7 active cases, down from 20 last week. There have been 1,431 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,448 total cases.

Owasso has 59 active cases, Collinsville has 20. The city of Tulsa has 515 active cases.

Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html

