Skiatook has 139 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 45

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.77 percent of the total cases while 21.49 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 11.67% and children 4 and under make up 2.08 percent of the cases.
Oklahoma has now topped more than 500,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has released the following information about the Delta variant:
- The Delta variant is more contagious: The Delta variant is highly contagious, nearly twice as contagious as previous variants.
- Some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated persons. In two different studies from Canada and Scotland, patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients infected with Alpha or the original virus strains.
- Unvaccinated people remain the greatest concern: Although breakthrough infections happen much less often than infections in unvaccinated people, individuals infected with the Delta variant, including fully vaccinated people with symptomatic breakthrough infections, can transmit it to others. CDC is continuing to assess data on whether fully vaccinated people with asymptomatic breakthrough infections can transmit. However, the greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to contract, and therefore transmit the virus.
- Fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to be infectious for a shorter period: Previous variants typically produced less virus in the body of infected fully vaccinated people (breakthrough infections) than in unvaccinated people. In contrast, the Delta variant seems to produce the same high amount of virus in both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. However, like other variants, the amount of virus produced by Delta breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people also goes down faster than infections in unvaccinated people. This means fully vaccinated people are likely infectious for less time than unvaccinated people.
From August 3 through August 11, Oklahoma saw 14,079 new cases of COVID-19. Vaccine scheduling is now available to all Oklahomans 12 years old and up. Register online to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 85 in Skiatook and the city has 87 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 26 cases in the past week and has 30 active cases. There are 15,440 active cases in the state as of August 3, 2021.
There are 35,237,950 cases reported in the United States and 614,295 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,976 up from 1,891 a week ago. 1,837 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17. In February 2021, Skiatook saw its largest number of active cases at one time with 156.
Sperry added 26 new cases and has 722 cases up from 696 last week. 677 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 383 active cases, Collinsville has 184. The city of Tulsa has 3,146 active cases. Sperry saw its largest number of active cases at one time in February 2021 with 64.
Across the state of Oklahoma 500,311 cases have been reported. There have been 7,594 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 14,079 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,805.
Oklahoma has administered 3,484,925 doses of the vaccine, 1,915,120 of which were prime doses. Only 41 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. In Osage County, only 22.55 percent of the population is vaccinated compared to 45.54 percent of the population in Tulsa County.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
