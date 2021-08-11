Skiatook has 139 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 45

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 85 in Skiatook and the city has 87 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 26 cases in the past week and has 30 active cases. There are 15,440 active cases in the state as of August 3, 2021.

There are 35,237,950 cases reported in the United States and 614,295 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,976 up from 1,891 a week ago. 1,837 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 17. In February 2021, Skiatook saw its largest number of active cases at one time with 156.

Sperry added 26 new cases and has 722 cases up from 696 last week. 677 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.

Owasso has 383 active cases, Collinsville has 184. The city of Tulsa has 3,146 active cases. Sperry saw its largest number of active cases at one time in February 2021 with 64.

Across the state of Oklahoma 500,311 cases have been reported. There have been 7,594 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 14,079 cases, higher than last week. The CDC provisional death count is 8,805.