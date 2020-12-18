Skiatook has 127 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 53

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 97 in Skiatook with 127 active cases. Sperry added 33 new cases and has 53 active cases. Osage County added 206 cases in the past week. There are 32,065 active cases in the state as of December 18, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
- Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
- Always wear a mask in public places.
- Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 920 as of December 18, up from 823 a week ago. 793 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 325 cases, up from 292 last week with 272 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 386 active cases, Collinsville has 197.
Osage County saw a rise of 206 new cases and now has 2,526 confirmed cases, up from 2,320 last week, deaths remain at 21 and 2,234 have recovered. Tulsa County has 41,816 cases, up from 38,522 last week, 338 deaths and 36,560 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 251,760 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 229,353. There have been 2,161 deaths up from 2,007 last week, and 217,534 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.4% There are currently 1,733 people hospitalized up from last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 17,206,647 and 310,699 deaths, up from 292,141 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Skiatook High School reports six positive student cases and two positive faculty/staff cases with 169 students and 14 faculty/staff quarantined. The high school transitioned to distance learning last week until after the winter break.
Newman Middle School went to virtual learning two weeks ago until after the winter break. The school has five positive students cases and one positive faculty/staff case. Currently 130 students and 10 faculty/staff quarantined.
Skiatook Intermediate has two positive student cases and no faculty/staff cases. Thirty-eight students and five faculty/staff are quarantined.
Skiatook Elementary and Mars Elementary do not report any positive student cases. Skiatook Elementary has one positive faculty/staff case. At Skiatook Elementary 28 students are quarantined along with one faculty/staff member. At Marrs Elementary 33 students and one faculty/staff are quarantined.
Sperry schools remained with in-person learning.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
