Skiatook has 127 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 53

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 97 in Skiatook with 127 active cases. Sperry added 33 new cases and has 53 active cases. Osage County added 206 cases in the past week. There are 32,065 active cases in the state as of December 18, 2020.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 920 as of December 18, up from 823 a week ago. 793 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 325 cases, up from 292 last week with 272 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 386 active cases, Collinsville has 197.

Osage County saw a rise of 206 new cases and now has 2,526 confirmed cases, up from 2,320 last week, deaths remain at 21 and 2,234 have recovered. Tulsa County has 41,816 cases, up from 38,522 last week, 338 deaths and 36,560 recovered.