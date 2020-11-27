Skiatook has 121 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 46

“During the week of Nov 9 - Nov 15, 26% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 47% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 7% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 685 as of November 26, up from 602 a week ago. 564 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 236 cases, up from 210 last week with 190 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 333 active cases, Collinsville has 182.

Osage County saw a rise of 147 new cases and now has 1,921 confirmed cases, up from 1,774 last week, deaths remained at 18 and 1,703 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 31,760 cases, up from 28,966 last week, 264 deaths and 26,759 recovered.

Across the state of Oklahoma 187,567 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 167,261. There have been 1,704 deaths up from 1,603 last week, and 152,969 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 1,604 people hospitalized up from last week.

The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 12,883,264 and 263,454 deaths, up from 252,535 deaths last week.