Skiatook has 121 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 46

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 83 in Skiatook with 121 active cases. Sperry added 26 new cases and has 46 active cases. Osage County added 147 cases in the past week. There are 32,894 active cases in the state and 7,748,607 in the country as of November 26, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
“Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 20th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 7th highest rate in the country,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report from November 22, 2020.
“99% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 95% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 503 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 356 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Nov 9 - Nov 15, 26% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 47% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 7% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 685 as of November 26, up from 602 a week ago. 564 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 236 cases, up from 210 last week with 190 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 333 active cases, Collinsville has 182.
Osage County saw a rise of 147 new cases and now has 1,921 confirmed cases, up from 1,774 last week, deaths remained at 18 and 1,703 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 31,760 cases, up from 28,966 last week, 264 deaths and 26,759 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 187,567 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 167,261. There have been 1,704 deaths up from 1,603 last week, and 152,969 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 1,604 people hospitalized up from last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 12,883,264 and 263,454 deaths, up from 252,535 deaths last week.
This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System. OSDH continues to closely monitor statewide and regional hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
According to the data, COVID-19 is still widespread across Tulsa and Osage Counties. If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close. Similarly, if a close contact of your child (within or outside of school) tests positive for COVID-19, your child may need to stay home for a 2-week quarantine period. Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
