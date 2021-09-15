Skiatook has 119 active cases, Sperry has 29

Betadine, a company that produces iodine, the latest product in the latest misinformation campaign dubbed as a cure for COVID-19, has stated that,"Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products have not been approved to treat coronavirus. Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products should only be used to help prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Betadine Antiseptic products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 or any other viruses."
The company goes on to explain that iodine can not be gargled or used to clean household surfaces. It is only use it to topically clean cuts, scrapes and burns.
The company further states, "Betadine® Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle is only for the temporary relief of occasional sore throat. Betadine Antiseptic products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID- 19 or any other viruses."
Iodine is a poison. If you or someone you are with has an exposure, call 911 or the national toll-free Poison Help hotline (1-800-222-1222) from anywhere in the United States.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.56 percent of the total cases while 21.18 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 13.03 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.35 percent of the cases.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 3,990,068 doses of the vaccine. Only 56.8 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
In Osage County, only 31.9 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Risk level is considered high. Tulsa County is also considered high risk with 60.6 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
Oklahoma has now topped more than 580,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 55 in Skiatook and the city has 119 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 18 cases in the past week and has 29 active cases. There are 23,533 active cases in the state as of September 15, 2021.
There are 41,365,161 cases reported in the United States and 663,929 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,342 up from 2,287 a week ago. 2,223 have recovered. There were three new deaths reported in the last week for a total of 24.
Sperry added 18 new cases and has 830 cases up from 812 last week. 801 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 394 active cases, Collinsville has 250. The city of Tulsa has 3,213 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 584,692 cases have been reported. There have been 8,440 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 15,818 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 9,642.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
