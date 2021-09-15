Skiatook has 119 active cases, Sperry has 29

Betadine, a company that produces iodine, the latest product in the latest misinformation campaign dubbed as a cure for COVID-19, has stated that,"Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products have not been approved to treat coronavirus. Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products should only be used to help prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Betadine Antiseptic products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 or any other viruses."

The company goes on to explain that iodine can not be gargled or used to clean household surfaces. It is only use it to topically clean cuts, scrapes and burns.

The company further states, "Betadine® Antiseptic Sore Throat Gargle is only for the temporary relief of occasional sore throat. Betadine Antiseptic products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID- 19 or any other viruses."

Iodine is a poison. If you or someone you are with has an exposure, call 911 or the national toll-free Poison Help hotline (1-800-222-1222) from anywhere in the United States.