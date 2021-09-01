Skiatook has 114 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 33

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.71 percent of the total cases while 21.32 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 12.35 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.24 percent of the cases.

Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 3,829,308 doses of the vaccine, 2,109,416 of which were prime doses. Only 44 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

In Osage County, only 33.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Risk level is considered very high with 48.1 new cases per 100,000 people daily.

The Tulsa Metro area is also very high risk, though 52.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are 52.9 cases per 100,000 per day.

Oklahoma has now topped more than 550,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.