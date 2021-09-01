Skiatook has 114 active cases of COVID-19, Sperry has 33

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.71 percent of the total cases while 21.32 percent come from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 12.35 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.24 percent of the cases.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 3,829,308 doses of the vaccine, 2,109,416 of which were prime doses. Only 44 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
In Osage County, only 33.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Risk level is considered very high with 48.1 new cases per 100,000 people daily.
The Tulsa Metro area is also very high risk, though 52.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are 52.9 cases per 100,000 per day.
Oklahoma has now topped more than 550,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 58 in Skiatook and the city has 117 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 24 cases in the past week and has 33 active cases. There are 26,640 active cases in the state as of September 1, 2021.
There are 39,198,072 cases reported in the United States and 640,108 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,188 up from 2,130 a week ago. 2,071 have recovered. The number of deaths has risen to 19.
Sperry added 24 new cases and has 783 cases up from 759 last week. 750 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 306 active cases, Collinsville has 171. The city of Tulsa has 3,353 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 550,239 cases have been reported. There have been 8,001 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 19,645 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 9,199.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
