Skiatook has 107 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 40

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 70 in Skiatook with 107 active cases. Sperry added 33 new cases and has 40 active cases. Osage County added 188 cases in the past week. There are 31,703 active cases in the state and 9,333,826 in the country as of December 11, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
“Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing. Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
"Oklahoma is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 16th highest rate in the country. Oklahoma is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 3rd highest rate in the country," according to the report. "Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that must happen now."
Skiatook and Sperry do not have mask ordinances. The White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows that testing in Oklahoma has showed a significant decrease in testing and an increase in positivity rates. This indicates that the cases being reported are primarily from those that have symptoms and not those that are asymptomatic and responsible for the majority of infections.
The report further states, "Mitigation efforts must increase, including the implementation of key state and local policies with an additional focus on uniform behavioral change including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, no indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, and aggressive testing to find the asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread."
“97% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange, or red zones), with 97% having high levels of community transmission (red zone),” the report says. “Oklahoma had 539 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 385 per 100,000.”
“During the week of Nov 23 - Nov 29, 30% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 45% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 14% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death,” according to the report.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 823 as of December 11, up from 753 a week ago. 716 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 292 cases, up from 259 last week with 252 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 420 active cases, Collinsville has 180.
Osage County saw a rise of 188 new cases and now has 2,320 confirmed cases, up from 2,132 last week, two additional deaths brings the total to 21 and 2,018 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 38,522 cases, up from 35,243 last week, 303 deaths and 33,093 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 229,353 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 208,875. There have been 2,007 deaths up from 1,860 last week, and 195,643 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 1.7% There are currently 1,667 people hospitalized up from last week.
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 15,611,014 and 292,141 deaths, up from 276,325 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
During a news conference, Stitt announced he’s issuing a new executive order, which will include the following measures:
- Attendance at youth indoor sporting events will be limited to four spectators per participant or 50% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.
- Public gatherings are limited to 50% capacity unless the local health department has granted an exception. Examples of public gatherings include weddings, funerals and holiday parties at event centers. This doesn’t apply to churches, but Stitt said he wants church leaders to continue to innovate in their ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
- The order also extends the rules for bars and restaurants, requiring tables to be spaced 6 feet apart and that bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. each night except for drive-thru or takeout services.
- The order also will keep requiring masks for state employees inside state buildings.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
