Skiatook has 107 active cases of COVID, Sperry has 40

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 70 in Skiatook with 107 active cases. Sperry added 33 new cases and has 40 active cases. Osage County added 188 cases in the past week. There are 31,703 active cases in the state and 9,333,826 in the country as of December 11, 2020.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

“Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing. Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report.